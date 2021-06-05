Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $375.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.42.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

