Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €75.82 ($89.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

