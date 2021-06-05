Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.49 ($67.64).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €56.65 ($66.65) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.20.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

