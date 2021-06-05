Devery Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,857.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Devery has a market cap of $337,686.45 and approximately $5,857.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.01013849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.59 or 0.10025051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.