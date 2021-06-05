Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron Sells 9,632 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

