Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.