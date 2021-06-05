Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $31.10 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

