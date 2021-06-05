Digitex Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

