Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.46% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.11 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

