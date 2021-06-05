Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Stratus Properties worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

