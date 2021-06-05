Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.57. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

