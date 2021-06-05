Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,988,000 after purchasing an additional 238,648 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.19. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

