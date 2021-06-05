Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Heron Therapeutics worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after buying an additional 238,842 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 in the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.