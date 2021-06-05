DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$4.42. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 56,486 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$356.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

