Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone Sells 124,839 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DISCA opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

