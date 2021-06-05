Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.76. 1,610,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

