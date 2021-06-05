Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 226.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.