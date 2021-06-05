Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

