Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of DOMO opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73. Domo has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

