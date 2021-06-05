Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

