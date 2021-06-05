Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 2,910 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,151. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,967 shares of company stock valued at $559,471. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

