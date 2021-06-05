Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

