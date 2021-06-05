Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 110,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

AMD opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

