Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

MTB opened at $161.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

