Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.