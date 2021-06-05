Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $262,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 958.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 368,698 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

