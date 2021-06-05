Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

