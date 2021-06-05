Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

RACE stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.19. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

