Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 124 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

