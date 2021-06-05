Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 145 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $264.22 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.