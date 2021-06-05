Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

USHY opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22.

