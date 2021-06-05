DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $13.07

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $12.56. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

