DREP [old] Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.01029863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.74 or 0.10198434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00095663 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars.

