DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Insider Sells £146,861.78 in Stock

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DWF Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.50 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £348.13 million and a PE ratio of 28.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on DWF shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

