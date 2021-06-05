DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €39.92 Average PT from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.92 ($46.96).

Several research analysts have recently commented on DWS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ETR DWS traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €40.30 ($47.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,373 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €39.38 ($46.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

