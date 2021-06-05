Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 132,000 Shares

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DYAI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 456,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,917. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 595.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

