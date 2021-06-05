Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

DYNDF stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

