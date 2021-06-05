Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of DNG opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.