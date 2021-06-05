e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $24,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $12,307,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $6,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,030,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Insiders sold a total of 456,253 shares of company stock worth $13,014,547 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

