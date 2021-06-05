Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,094 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

