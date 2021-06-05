EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,613 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HyreCar stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

