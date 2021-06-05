EAM Investors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,372 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.83 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $497.96 million, a PE ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

