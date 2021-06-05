EAM Investors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RICK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.74 million, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

