EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.67% of First Western Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 650,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYFW stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

