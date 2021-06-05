EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.47% of Airgain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $466,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $19.39 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.