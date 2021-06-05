EAM Investors LLC Sells 9,412 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.26% of Aviat Networks worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $37.16 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $414.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.