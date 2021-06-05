EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

