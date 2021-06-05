Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 884.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up 2.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of TreeHouse Foods worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 257,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,009. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

