Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 30,178 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 2.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $105.00. 541,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

