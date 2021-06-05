Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $724,000 in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

